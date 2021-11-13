Kepler Capital Downgrades Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) to Hold

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Neuhold downgraded Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF – Research Report) to Hold on November 12 and set a price target of EUR52.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.15, close to its 52-week low of $45.68.

Neuhold has an average return of 36.5% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Neuhold is ranked #1364 out of 7726 analysts.

Deutsche Wohnen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $60.73.

The company has a one-year high of $91.50 and a one-year low of $45.68. Currently, Deutsche Wohnen has an average volume of 51.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DWHHF in relation to earlier this year.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management. The Disposals segment includes all aspects of the preparation; and execution of the sale of residential units from property portfolio as part of the ongoing portfolio optimization and streamlining process. The Nursing and Assisted Living segment markets and manages nursing and residential care homes as well as services for the care of the senior citizens who live in these homes. Deutsche Wohnen was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.