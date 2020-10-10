Kepler Capital Downgrades Deutsche Post (DPSGY) to Hold

Deutsche Post (DPSGY – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a EUR36.50 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz on October 8. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.72, close to its 52-week high of $48.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 53.3% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Royal Ahold Delhaize.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Post is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.35, which is a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR45.95 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $48.94 and a one-year low of $20.14. Currently, Deutsche Post has an average volume of 61.88K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers. The Global Forwarding Freight segment involves the carriage of goods by rail, road, air, and sea. The Supply Chain segment provides warehousing, managed transport, and value-added services. The Corporate Center or Other segment covers global business services, corporate center, non-operating activities, and other business activities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.