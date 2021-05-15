Kepler Capital Downgrades Argenx Se (ARGX) to Hold

In a report issued on May 14, Damien Choplain from Kepler Capital downgraded Argenx Se (ARGX – Research Report) to Hold, with a price target of EUR220.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $272.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 39.3% success rate. Choplain covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innate Pharma, Pharnext SA, and Nanobiotix.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argenx Se is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $343.10.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Argenx Se’s market cap is currently $13.97B and has a P/E ratio of -18.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.86.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia. The company was founded by Hans J. W. de Haard, Torsten Dreier, and Tim van Hauwermeiren on April 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands.