Kepler Capital Downgrades Aegon (AEG) to Hold

Kepler Capital analyst Peter Eliot downgraded Aegon (AEG – Research Report) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of EUR3.81. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.13, close to its 52-week low of $1.80.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aegon with a $4.25 average price target.

Aegon’s market cap is currently $4.28B and has a P/E ratio of 4.59. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.15.

Aegon N.V. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe; Asia; Asset management; and Holding and Other Activities.