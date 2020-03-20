March 20, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Kepler Capital Downgrades Aegon (AEG) to Hold

By Austin Angelo

Kepler Capital analyst Peter Eliot downgraded Aegon (AEGResearch Report) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of EUR3.81. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.13, close to its 52-week low of $1.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Eliot is ranked #4060 out of 6124 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aegon with a $4.25 average price target.

Aegon’s market cap is currently $4.28B and has a P/E ratio of 4.59. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.15.

Aegon N.V. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe; Asia; Asset management; and Holding and Other Activities.

