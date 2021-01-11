January 11, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Kepler Capital Believes Stolt-Nielsen (Other OTC: SOIEF) Still Has Room to Grow

By Ryan Adsit

In a report issued on January 8, Petter Haugen from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Stolt-Nielsen (SOIEFResearch Report), with a price target of NOK133.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.90, close to its 52-week high of $14.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 75.0% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hoegh LNG Partners, Deutsche Post, and DHT Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stolt-Nielsen with a $15.67 average price target.

Based on Stolt-Nielsen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $474 million and net profit of $29.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $518 million and had a net profit of $3.67 million.

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk liquid products. It operates through the following segments: Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals, Stolt Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Corporate and Other. The Stolt Tankers segment operates global fleet of deep-sea, regional, coastal, and inland parcel tankers. The Stolthaven Terminals segment provides storage and distribution services to customers worldwide. The Stolt Tank Containers segment offers logistics and transportation services for door-to-door shipments of bulk-liquid chemicals and food-grade products. The Stolt Sea Farm produces turbot, sole, sturgeon, and caviar. The Corporate and Other segment includes activities by Stolt Bitumen Services and Stolt-Nielsen. The company was founded by Jacob Stolt Nielsen in 1959 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

