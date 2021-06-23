Kepler Capital Believes Still Has Room to Grow

Uncategorized

Kepler Capital analyst Petter Haugen reiterated a Buy rating on Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ: GOGL) on May 21. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.46, close to its 52-week high of $11.50.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Golden Ocean Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50, implying a 38.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 7, Cleaves Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 87.5% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hoegh LNG Partners, Deutsche Post, and Stolt-Nielsen.

Based on Golden Ocean Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $158 million and net profit of $23.58 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $137 million and had a GAAP net loss of $161 million.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.