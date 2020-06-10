Kepler Capital Believes Nestlé SA (Other OTC: NSRGF) Still Has Room to Grow

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of CHF115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $110.80, close to its 52-week high of $114.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 51.4% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Daimler.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $112.60 average price target, representing a 2.6% upside. In a report issued on June 4, Societe Generale also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF112.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $114.93 and a one-year low of $84.20. Currently, Nestlé SA has an average volume of 33.12K.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care. It operates through the following segments: Zone EMENA, Zone Americas, Zone Asia, Oceania & Africa, Nestlé Waters, Nestlé Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Other Business segment is comprised of Nespresso, Nestle Health Science and Nestle Skin Health. The company was founded by Henri Nestlé in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.