Kepler Capital Believes Hermes International (Other OTC: HESAF) Won’t Stop Here

Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox upgraded Hermes International (HESAF – Research Report) to Buy on October 15 and set a price target of EUR800.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $925.27, close to its 52-week high of $936.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 48.2% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Royal Ahold Delhaize.

Hermes International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $891.22.

Hermes International’s market cap is currently $96.78B and has a P/E ratio of 78.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.49.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddlery; ready-to-wear clothing; footwear; belts; gloves; hats; silk and textiles; jewelry; furniture; wallpaper; interior fabrics; tableware; perfumes; and watches. The company was founded by Thierry Hermès on June 1, 1938 and is headquartered in Paris, France.