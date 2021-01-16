Kepler Capital Believes Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (Other OTC: MGDDF) Still Has Room to Grow

Kepler Capital analyst Michael Raab maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF – Research Report) on January 15 and set a price target of EUR120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $129.75, close to its 52-week high of $134.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Raab is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 55.9% success rate. Raab covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Porsche Automobil Holding.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $140.73, an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR125.00 price target.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin’s market cap is currently $23.14B and has a P/E ratio of 28.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.49.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.