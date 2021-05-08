Kepler Capital Believes Commerzbank AG (Other OTC: CRZBY) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on May 7, Robin Rane from Kepler Capital upgraded Commerzbank AG (CRZBY – Research Report) to Buy, with a price target of EUR6.90. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.87, close to its 52-week high of $7.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Rane is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 73.2% success rate. Rane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Erste Group Bank AG, and Deutsche Bank AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Commerzbank AG is a Hold with an average price target of $7.24.

Commerzbank AG’s market cap is currently $8.6B and has a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.27.

Commerzbank operates primarily in Europe. Germany, the group’s home country, contributes about 70% to total income. The bank operates two business segments: private and small-business customers as well as corporate clients. In its private and small-business segment, the group runs its branch business, a mobile bank with a focus on the Polish market, an online broker, and an asset manager for physical assets. Its corporate client business provides cash management and trade finance solutions to small and medium-size enterprises and large corporates.