Kepler Capital Believes Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE: CCEP) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on June 16, Richard Withagen from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP – Research Report), with a price target of EUR54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.20, close to its 52-week high of $63.04.

Withagen has an average return of 14.8% when recommending Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

According to TipRanks.com, Withagen is ranked #4271 out of 7564 analysts.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.56, implying an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR61.00 price target.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ market cap is currently $27.89B and has a P/E ratio of 46.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.77.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.