Kepler Capital Believes Carbios SA (Other OTC: COOSF) Won’t Stop Here

Kepler Capital analyst Kathleen Gailliot maintained a Buy rating on Carbios SA (COOSFResearch Report) on December 9 and set a price target of EUR46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.45, close to its 52-week high of $60.60.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carbios SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.30.

Carbios SA’s market cap is currently $480.4M and has a P/E ratio of -73.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.43.

Carbios SA specializes in developing industrial bio-process for the recycling of plastic waste and the production of the biopolymer. The company creates a new generation of fully biodegradable plastics with a controlled lifespan, a process enabling infinite biorecycling of plastic waste (PET) and a new biological pathway to produce biosourced polymers. It uses Biodegradation; Biorecycling and Bioproduction techniques.

