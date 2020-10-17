Kepler Capital Believes ASM International (Other OTC: ASMIY) Won’t Stop Here

ASM International (ASMIY – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a EUR150.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Sebastien Sztabowicz on October 14. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $163.13, close to its 52-week high of $170.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 46.1% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and Infineon.

ASM International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $179.83, a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR152.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $170.05 and a one-year low of $70.00. Currently, ASM International has an average volume of 68.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices. The Back-end segment manufactures and sells equipment and materials used in assembly and packaging, encompassing the processes in which silicon wafers are separated into individual circuits and subsequently assembled, packaged, and tested. The company was founded by Arthur H. del Prado on March 4, 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.