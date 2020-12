Kepler Capital Believes Adidas (Other OTC: ADDYY) Won’t Stop Here

Kepler Capital analyst Arnaud Girod maintained a Buy rating on Adidas (ADDYY – Research Report) on October 6 and set a price target of EUR270.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $178.46, close to its 52-week high of $182.48.

Girod has an average return of 8.6% when recommending Adidas.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod is ranked #6470 out of 7170 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adidas with a $342.57 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Adidas’ market cap is currently $69.61B and has a P/E ratio of 117.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.91.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

adidas AG engages in design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The adidas Golf segment distribute and sell Adidas golf brand products. The Runtastic segment provides ecosystem for tracking and managing health and fitness data. The Other Businesses segment consists activities of the Y-3 label. The company was founded by Adolf Dassler in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.