Kepler Capital Believes ABB (NYSE: ABB) Won’t Stop Here

Kepler Capital analyst Torsten Sauter maintained a Buy rating on ABB (ABB – Research Report) on September 23 and set a price target of CHF25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.06, close to its 52-week high of $26.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Sauter is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 43.4% success rate. Sauter covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Implenia AG, Siemens AG, and Sulzer AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ABB is a Hold with an average price target of $24.62, representing a -1.0% downside. In a report issued on September 22, CFRA also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

ABB’s market cap is currently $55.04B and has a P/E ratio of 36.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -70.54.

ABB Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and provision of power and automation technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket. The Industrial Automation segment develops and sells integrated automation and electrification systems and solutions, such as process and discrete control solutions, advanced process control software and manufacturing execution systems, sensing, measurement and analytical instrumentation and solutions, electric ship propulsion systems, as well as large turbochargers. The Motion segment manufactures and sells motors, generators, drives, wind converters, mechanical power transmissions, complete electrical powertrain systems and related services and digital solutions for a wide range of applications in industry, transportation, infrastructure, and utilities. The Robotics & Discrete Automation segment develops and sells robotics and machinery automation solutions, including robots, controllers, software, function packages, cells, programmable logic controllers, industrial PCs, servo motion, engineered manufacturing solutions, turn-key solutions and collaborative robot solutions for a wide range of applications. The Corporate and Other segment includes headquarters, central research and development, the Company’s real estate activities, Corporate Treasury Operations, historical operating activities of certain divested businesses and other non-core operating activities. The company was founded on January 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.