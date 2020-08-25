Kelly Services (KELYA) Gets a Hold Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Hold rating on Kelly Services (KELYA – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.44.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kelly Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

Based on Kelly Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $975 million and net profit of $41.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.37 billion and had a net profit of $83.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KELYA in relation to earlier this year.

Kelly Services, Inc. engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil. The Global Talent Solutions segment offers outsourcing, consulting, and centrally delivered staffing business. The International Staffing segment relates to branch-delivered staffing business in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region, as well as in the Asia Pacific. The company was founded by William Russell Kelly on October 7, 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.