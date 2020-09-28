Kearny Financial (KRNY) Receives a Buy from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Mark Fitzgibbon maintained a Buy rating on Kearny Financial (KRNY – Research Report) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.39, close to its 52-week low of $6.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgibbon is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 44.9% success rate. Fitzgibbon covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, Western New England Bancorp, and People’s United Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kearny Financial.

Kearny Financial’s market cap is currently $639.2M and has a P/E ratio of 13.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.74.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KRNY in relation to earlier this year.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of attracting deposits from the general public in New Jersey. It uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities. The firm offers both personal and business services. Kearny Financial was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.