KBW Upgrades Hamilton Lane (HLNE) to Hold

Hamilton Lane (HLNE – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a $56.00 price target from KBW analyst Robert Lee today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $55.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 66.3% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Asset Mng, Franklin Resources, and Carlyle Group.

Hamilton Lane has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.33.

Based on Hamilton Lane’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $68.14 million and net profit of $13.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66 million and had a net profit of $5.46 million.

Hamilton Lane, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.