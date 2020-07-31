KBW Sticks to Their Buy Rating for ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB)

KBW analyst Collyn Gilbert maintained a Buy rating on ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB – Research Report) today and set a price target of $19.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.73.

Gilbert has an average return of 6.9% when recommending ConnectOne Bancorp.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilbert is ranked #420 out of 6832 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ConnectOne Bancorp with a $21.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.50 and a one-year low of $8.86. Currently, ConnectOne Bancorp has an average volume of 179K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CNOB in relation to earlier this year.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as holding company which engages in the ownership and control of ConnectOne Bank. It offers commercial and business loans which are primarily funded by relationship-based core deposit accounts. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.