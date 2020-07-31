KBW Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Financial Institutions (FISI)

In a report released today, Damon Delmonte from KBW maintained a Hold rating on Financial Institutions (FISI – Research Report), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.66, close to its 52-week low of $12.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Delmonte is ranked #409 out of 6832 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Financial Institutions with a $17.00 average price target.

Based on Financial Institutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $42.87 million and net profit of $1.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $40.68 million and had a net profit of $11.52 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FISI in relation to earlier this year.

Financial Institutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Non-Banking. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment provides includes the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that provides an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that offers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Warsaw, NY.