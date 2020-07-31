KBW Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Meridian Bank (MRBK)

KBW analyst Michael Perito maintained a Buy rating on Meridian Bank (MRBK – Research Report) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Perito is ranked #807 out of 6832 analysts.

Meridian Bank has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.89 and a one-year low of $10.68. Currently, Meridian Bank has an average volume of 24.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MRBK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Meridian Corp. (Pennsylvania) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth, and Mortgage. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage segment includes central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.