Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee reiterated a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.72, close to its 52-week high of $29.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 43.9% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Harpoon Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.67, implying a 43.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on Karyopharm Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $48.65 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $58.21 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KPTI in relation to earlier this year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases.