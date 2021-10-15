Karooooo (KARO) Receives a Buy from William Blair

William Blair analyst Matthew Pfau maintained a Buy rating on Karooooo (KARO – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Pfau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 60.4% success rate. Pfau covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as The Descartes Systems Group, BigCommerce Holdings, and Manhattan Associates.

Karooooo has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.67.

Karooooo’s market cap is currently $1.02B and has a P/E ratio of 33.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.43.

Karooooo Ltd is a global provider of real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. It offers a comprehensive, cloud-based smart mobility platform for connected vehicles and other assets. The company’s software-as-a-service platform provides customers with differentiated insights and analytics to optimize business and workforce, increase efficiency and decrease costs, improve safety, monitor environmental impact, assist with regularity compliance and manage risk. It serves customers in 23 countries across five continents, supporting more than 1.3 million subscribers.