Karooooo (KARO) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair analyst Matthew Pfau maintained a Buy rating on Karooooo (KARO – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Pfau is ranked #1832 out of 7577 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Karooooo is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.75, representing a 29.5% upside. In a report issued on July 14, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Karooooo Ltd is a global provider of real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. It offers a comprehensive, cloud-based smart mobility platform for connected vehicles and other assets. The company’s software-as-a-service platform provides customers with differentiated insights and analytics to optimize business and workforce, increase efficiency and decrease costs, improve safety, monitor environmental impact, assist with regularity compliance and manage risk. It serves customers in 23 countries across five continents, supporting more than 1.3 million subscribers.