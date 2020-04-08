Kansas City Southern (KSU) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Kansas City Southern (KSU – Research Report), with a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $139.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 62.9% success rate. Shanker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kansas City Southern with a $162.29 average price target, a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, UBS also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $139.00 price target.

Kansas City Southern’s market cap is currently $13.28B and has a P/E ratio of 24.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KSU in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Jose Guillermo Zozaya Delano, the President & Exec Rep of Sub of KSU sold 13,700 shares for a total of $2,250,088.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The company also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network. Kansas City Southern was founded by Arthur E. Stilwell in 1887 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.