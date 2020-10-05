Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

Uncategorized

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA) on September 18 and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.77.

Kala Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.80, which is a 181.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $17.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 45.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Based on Kala Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $833K and GAAP net loss of $23.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.06 million and had a GAAP net loss of $23.83 million.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S. Langer and Colin R. Gardner in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.