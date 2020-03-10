Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wedbush and H.C. Wainwright gave Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Esther Rajavelu maintained a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajavelu ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.9% and a 34.6% success rate. Rajavelu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00, which is a 312.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

Based on Kala Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $21.96 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $25.22 million.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases.