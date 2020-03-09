Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

In a report issued on March 6, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA – Research Report), with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.2% and a 36.8% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kala Pharmaceuticals with a $20.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.92 and a one-year low of $3.24. Currently, Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 750.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases.