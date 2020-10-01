Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on Kadmon Holdings (KDMN – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 46.9% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, and Arcturus Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kadmon Holdings with a $16.50 average price target, implying a 343.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics. It focuses on the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include Ribasphere, RibaPak, Tetrabenazine, Valganciclovir, Abacavir, Entecavir, Lamivudine, and Zidovudine. The company was founded by Steven N. Gordon in September 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.