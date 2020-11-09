Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Kadmon Holdings (KDMN – Research Report), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 42.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Proteostasis Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Kadmon Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00, which is a 307.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Raymond James also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Based on Kadmon Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $448K and GAAP net loss of $27.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $226K and had a net profit of $9.16 million.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics. It focuses on the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include Ribasphere, RibaPak, Tetrabenazine, Valganciclovir, Abacavir, Entecavir, Lamivudine, and Zidovudine. The company was founded by Steven N. Gordon in September 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.