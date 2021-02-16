Juniper Networks (JNPR) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Juniper Networks (JNPR – Research Report), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 67.4% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Acacia Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Juniper Networks with a $27.63 average price target, a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.83 and a one-year low of $15.20. Currently, Juniper Networks has an average volume of 4.38M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JNPR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Juniper Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S. Sindhu on February 6, 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.