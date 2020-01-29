Juniper Networks (JNPR) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained a Hold rating on Juniper Networks (JNPR – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.26, close to its 52-week low of $22.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 65.4% success rate. Long covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Juniper Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.63, which is a 17.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.77 and a one-year low of $22.42. Currently, Juniper Networks has an average volume of 3.51M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JNPR in relation to earlier this year.

Juniper Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.