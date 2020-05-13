Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on May 11, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA – Research Report), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.09, close to its 52-week low of $2.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 57.8% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Zillow Group.

Jumia Technologies AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.80.

The company has a one-year high of $29.25 and a one-year low of $2.15. Currently, Jumia Technologies AG has an average volume of 2.21M.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets. The company was founded on June 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.