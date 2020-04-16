JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Today, a Director at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM – Research Report), Stephen B. Burke, bought shares of JPM for $6.6M.

Following Stephen B. Burke’s last JPM Buy transaction on July 25, 2011, the stock climbed by 58.0%. Following this transaction Stephen B. Burke’s holding in the company was increased by 49.99% to a total of $20.43 million.

The company has a one-year high of $141.11 and a one-year low of $76.92. Currently, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average volume of 32.22M. JPM’s market cap is $277 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.90.

Based on 17 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $108.51, reflecting a -16.8% downside. 10 different firms, including Barclays and Credit Suisse, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on JPMorgan Chase & Co. has been positive according to 103 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking, Corporate and Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset and Wealth Management. The Consumer and Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automated teller machine, online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Corporate and Investment Bank segment offers a suite of investment banking, market-making, prime brokerage, and treasury and securities products and services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, government and municipal entities. The Commercial Banking segment delivers services to U.S. and its multinational clients, including corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and non profit entities. It also provides financing to real estate investors and owners as well as financial solutions, including lending, treasury services, investment banking, and asset management. The Asset and Wealth Management segment provides asset and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, NY.