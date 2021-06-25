JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Receives a Buy from Goldman Sachs

In a report released today, Richard Ramsden from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM – Research Report), with a price target of $182.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $152.51.

Ramsden has an average return of 7.0% when recommending JPMorgan Chase & Co..

According to TipRanks.com, Ramsden is ranked #2524 out of 7564 analysts.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $172.92, a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, Societe Generale also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $167.44 and a one-year low of $90.78. Currently, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average volume of 14.12M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 220 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JPM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. provides financial and investment banking services. It operates through the major segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset & Wealth Management. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, NY.