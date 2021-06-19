JOYY (YY) Receives a Buy from CMB International Securities

Uncategorized

In a report issued on May 31, Sophie Huang from CMB International Securities reiterated a Buy rating on JOYY (NASDAQ: YY), with a price target of $132.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.73, close to its 52-week low of $67.50.

JOYY has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

According to TipRanks.com, Huang is ranked #2689 out of 7549 analysts.

JOYY, Inc. engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others. The Live Streaming segment engages in the sales of in-channel virtual items used on live streaming platforms, including YY Live platform and Huya platform. The Online Games segment engages in the sales of in-game virtual items used for games. The Membership segment engages in the collection of membership subscription fees. The Others segment engages in the online education platform and online advertising and promotion. The company was founded by Xueling Li and Jun Lei in April 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.