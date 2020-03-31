JonesTrading Thinks Monopar Therapeutics Inc’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.09, close to its 52-week low of $4.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 27.4% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Mirati Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monopar Therapeutics Inc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Monopar Therapeutics Inc’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $736.1K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $890.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing orphan oncology drugs. The company was founded by Chandler D. Robinson, Christopher M. Starr and Andrew P. Mazar in December 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, IL.