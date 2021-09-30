JonesTrading Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

Uncategorized

In a report issued on August 6, Eduardo Seda from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ: FLMN), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.70.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Falcon Minerals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.38, representing a 34.9% upside. In a report issued on August 23, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Seda has an average return of 38.8% when recommending Falcon Minerals.

According to TipRanks.com, Seda is ranked #2274 out of 7676 analysts.

Based on Falcon Minerals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.16 million and net profit of $3.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.12 million and had a GAAP net loss of $368K.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.