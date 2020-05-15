May 15, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

JonesTrading Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Celsion (CLSN)

By Carrie Williams

JonesTrading analyst Matthew Cross maintained a Buy rating on Celsion (CLSNResearch Report) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 36.8% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Syros Pharmaceuticals, and Catalyst Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celsion is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

Based on Celsion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $125K and GAAP net loss of $3.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $125K and had a net profit of $5.48 million.

Celsion Corp . engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies. It operates through the Celsion and ThermoDox brands. The company was founded by Yim-Pan Cheung in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, NJ.

