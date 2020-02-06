JonesTrading Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

JonesTrading analyst Matthew Cross maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences (APTO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.25, close to its 52-week high of $7.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 40.2% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Catalyst Biosciences, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptose Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.00, a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.64 and a one-year low of $1.57. Currently, Aptose Biosciences has an average volume of 1.19M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the discovery, research, and development of anti-cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes APTO-253, a small molecule that induces expression of the Kruppel-Like Factor 4 genes; and CG-806 a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent.