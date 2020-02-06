February 6, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

JonesTrading Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

By Carrie Williams

JonesTrading analyst Matthew Cross maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences (APTOResearch Report) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.25, close to its 52-week high of $7.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 40.2% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Catalyst Biosciences, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptose Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.00, a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.64 and a one-year low of $1.57. Currently, Aptose Biosciences has an average volume of 1.19M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the discovery, research, and development of anti-cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes APTO-253, a small molecule that induces expression of the Kruppel-Like Factor 4 genes; and CG-806 a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019