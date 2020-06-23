JonesTrading Reiterates Buy on Celsion Shares, Sees 80% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report published on Friday, JonesTrading analyst Matthew Cross reiterated a Buy rating on Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)with a price target of $8, which implies an upside of 80% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Matthew Cross has a yearly average return of 15.3% and a 40.8% success rate. Cross has a 87.2% average return when recommending CLSN, and is ranked #587 out of 6714 analysts.

All the 4 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Celsion stock a Buy. With a return potential of 68.9%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $7.50.