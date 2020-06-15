JonesTrading Keeps Their Buy Rating on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

JonesTrading analyst Matthew Cross reiterated a Buy rating on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 41.1% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Syros Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Catalyst Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Catalyst Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.37 million and GAAP net loss of $4.05 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.08 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CBIO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on August 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.