JonesTrading Keeps Their Buy Rating on BerGenBio AS (BRRGF)

In a report issued on February 13, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on BerGenBio AS (BRRGF – Research Report), with a price target of NOK60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.60, equals to its 52-week low of $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 46.6% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Monopar Therapeutics Inc, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Mirati Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BerGenBio AS with a $6.49 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.08 and a one-year low of $1.60. Currently, BerGenBio AS has an average volume of 14.

BerGenBio ASA engages in the development of biopharmaceutical product for cancer therapy. It focuses on developing a pipeline of AXL kinase inhibitors. Its lead product bemcentinib, is a selective and orally bio-available small molecule AXL inhibitor.