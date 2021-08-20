JonesTrading Keeps a Hold Rating on Celyad (CYAD)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy maintained a Hold rating on Celyad (CYAD – Research Report) on August 6. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.02, close to its 52-week low of $3.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 35.1% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Celyad has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

The company has a one-year high of $10.48 and a one-year low of $3.94. Currently, Celyad has an average volume of 53.87K.

Celyad SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology, Immuno-oncology, and Corporate. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms. The Immuno-oncology segment consists of all assets developed based on the CAR-T cell platform. The company was founded by Michel Lussier, William Wijns, and Christian Homsy on July 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.