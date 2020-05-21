JonesTrading Initiates a Buy Rating on Chimerix (CMRX)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Chimerix (CMRX – Research Report) and a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 48.7% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chimerix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00, a 62.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.40 and a one-year low of $1.19. Currently, Chimerix has an average volume of 1.11M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CMRX in relation to earlier this year.

Chimerix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.