JonesTrading Believes Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF) Won’t Stop Here

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Surface Oncology (SURF – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.12, close to its 52-week high of $7.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.4% and a 53.9% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Surface Oncology with a $11.67 average price target, a 63.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 4, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.66 and a one-year low of $1.15. Currently, Surface Oncology has an average volume of 822.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SURF in relation to earlier this year.

Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The company was founded by David S. Grayzel in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.