JonesTrading Believes ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE: ARR) Still Has Room to Grow

JonesTrading analyst Jones Trading maintained a Buy rating on ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.20, close to its 52-week high of $12.53.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ARMOUR Residential REIT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on ARMOUR Residential REIT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $88.5 million and net profit of $81.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $117 million and had a net profit of $109 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ARR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration. The company was founded on February 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.