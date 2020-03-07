Joint (JYNT) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Joint (JYNT – Research Report), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 46.2% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ellex Medical Lasers, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Joint is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.50, implying a 54.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Joint’s market cap is currently $205.9M and has a P/E ratio of 64.23. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 36.04.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.