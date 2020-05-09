Joint (JYNT) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti maintained a Buy rating on Joint (JYNT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 46.0% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Joint is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00, representing a 79.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.80 and a one-year low of $7.68. Currently, Joint has an average volume of 159.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of JYNT in relation to earlier this year.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit. The Joint was founded by Fred Gerretzen, Charles Barnwell, John Leonesio, Todd Welker, Barbara Holland, Steven P. Colmar, Craig P. Colmar, and Richard Rees on March 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.