Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report issued on October 5, Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $159.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegelsen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 65.0% success rate. Biegelsen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Johnson & Johnson with a $188.60 average price target.

Based on Johnson & Johnson’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $23.31 billion and net profit of $6.28 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.34 billion and had a net profit of $3.63 billion.

Johnson & Johnson provides healthcare products across three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets. The Pharmaceutical segment focuses on therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious diseases ad vaccines, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension. The Medical Devices segment offers products used in the orthopedic, surgery, cardiovascular, diabetes care, and eye health fields. The company was founded by Robert Wood Johnson I, James Wood Johnson and Edward Mead Johnson Sr. in 1886 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.